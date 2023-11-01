Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to co-headline Point Mugu Air Show

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 230110-N-AS200-0010 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2023) – The U.S. Navy Flight...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 230110-N-AS200-0010 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2023) – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will be joined by the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as co-headliners for the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants (U.S. Navy illustration by courtesy/Released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will be joined by the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, as co-headliners for the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu.



“We are excited to bring air shows back to Point Mugu,” said Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. “This family friendly event will offer a historic and unique opportunity to showcase two of our military’s top demonstration teams together, the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds.”



For 77 years, the Blue Angels have showcased the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country for nearly 500 million fans. The Blues showcase the mainstay of modern Naval air power operating off U.S. aircraft carriers, the combat-proven F/A-18 Super Hornet, along with the Marine Corps' premiere logistics support aircraft, the C-130J.



The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.



The Point Mugu Air Show will be the third-time America’s premiere demonstration squadrons have performed at the same public event, and the first time at Point Mugu. They have in the past, executed co-winter training on multiple occasions.



The Point Mugu Air Show, Ventura County’s largest public event, is open to the public, and offering 2-show dates, March 18, 19, 2023. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily. Parking, admission, and blanket seating are free. Upgraded preferred seating options will be available.



NBVC is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.



To learn more about the air show which will attract over 100-thousand people, visit our website:



https://cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Ventura-County/Air-Show



