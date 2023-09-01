230109-N-AS200-0120 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 09, 2023) F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, "#7" piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, arrives at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu Jan. 9, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:58 Photo ID: 7585545 VIRIN: 230109-N-AS200-0120 Resolution: 4580x3054 Size: 6.35 MB Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.