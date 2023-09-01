SMWDC Commander Speaks at Cross-Domain WTI Re-Blue Conference

230109-N-FG807-1006 WASHINGTON - (January 9, 2023) – Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), delivers the opening remarks during the Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) Re-Blue conference held at the Pentagon in Washington. WTI Re-Blue brings subject matter experts together with the WTI cadre to refine their tactical knowledge and maintain the surface force’s competitive edge. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

