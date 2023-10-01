WTIs Attend SNA's 35th National Symposium

230110-N-FG807-1053 WASHINGTON - (January 10, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Damon Sitgraves, an anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare tactics instructor (ASW/SUW WTI), center, and Cmdr. Jayson Larsen, right, also an ASW/SUW WTI, both assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), discuss the WTI program with attendees of the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium. The Symposium brings together joint experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

