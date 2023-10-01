WTIs Attend SNA's 35th National Symposium

230110-N-FG807-1076 WASHINGTON - (January 10, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Myisha Bryan, an anti-submarine/surface warfare tactics instructor (WTI) assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Cory Zebian, First Tour Department Head Detailer at PERS-41: Surface Warfare Officer Assignments, while attending the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium. The Symposium brings together joint experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

