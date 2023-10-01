Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTIs Attend SNA's 35th National Symposium [Image 3 of 4]

    WTIs Attend SNA's 35th National Symposium

    WASHINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    230110-N-FG807-1076 WASHINGTON - (January 10, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Myisha Bryan, an anti-submarine/surface warfare tactics instructor (WTI) assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Cory Zebian, First Tour Department Head Detailer at PERS-41: Surface Warfare Officer Assignments, while attending the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium. The Symposium brings together joint experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:12
    Photo ID: 7585498
    VIRIN: 230110-N-FG807-1076
    Resolution: 4413x3152
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTIs Attend SNA's 35th National Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Devin Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMWDC Commander Speaks at Cross-Domain WTI Re-Blue Conference
    WTIs Attend Cross-Domain WTI Re-Blue Conference
    WTIs Attend SNA's 35th National Symposium
    WTIs Attend SNA's 35th National Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    surface navy
    WTI
    SNA
    culture of excellence
    SMWDC
    re-blue
    warfare tactics officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT