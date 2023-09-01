WTIs Attend Cross-Domain WTI Re-Blue Conference

230109-N-FG807-1012 WASHINGTON - (January 9, 2023) – Warfare tactics instructors (WTI) attend the WTI Re-Blue conference held at the Pentagon in Washington. WTI Re-Blue brings subject matter experts together with the WTI cadre to refine their tactical knowledge and maintain the surface force’s competitive edge. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

