    WTIs Attend Cross-Domain WTI Re-Blue Conference [Image 2 of 4]

    WTIs Attend Cross-Domain WTI Re-Blue Conference

    WASHINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    230109-N-FG807-1012 WASHINGTON - (January 9, 2023) – Warfare tactics instructors (WTI) attend the WTI Re-Blue conference held at the Pentagon in Washington. WTI Re-Blue brings subject matter experts together with the WTI cadre to refine their tactical knowledge and maintain the surface force’s competitive edge. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

    This work, WTIs Attend Cross-Domain WTI Re-Blue Conference [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Devin Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

