WTIs Attended Cross-Domain WTI Re-Blue Conference

More than 130 U.S. Navy surface warfare tactics instructors (WTIs) and surface warfare subject matter experts (SMEs) came together for Naval Surface and Mine Development Center’s (SMWDC’s) first combined surface warfare WTI “Re-Blue” conference in Washington, January 9-12.



WTI Re-Blue brings SMEs together with the WTI cadre to refine their tactical knowledge and maintain the surface force’s competitive edge. These conferences give WTIs, SMEs and senior mentors not only the chance to network, but to ensure surface warfare technical experts are synchronized and prepared for the challenges they will face in the fleet.



“It’s important for all of us to be on the same page, because at the end of the day, it’s one team, one fight,” said Lt. Amber Mendez, an anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare (ASW/SUW) WTI assigned to Surface Advanced Warfighting School (SAWS). “Meeting face-to-face is the best interaction you can get. When we are behind the computer talking to each other, it enhances our ability to work as a team because we know the face behind the name.”



In the past, SMWDC held Re-Blue conferences by WTI Warfare area or patch type – ASW/SUW, Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), Amphibious Warfare (AMW) and Mine Warfare (MIW). This conference was the first to bring all warfare areas together for one event, giving the WTIs, SMEs, and mentors the chance to network and make new connections outside of their warfare area.



“The networking aspect is amazing,” said Lt. Carl Dowzicki, an ASW/SUW WTI and a surface gunnery SME assigned to SAWS. “The number of people – other WTIs and technical experts – I’ve gotten to speak to, find out where they’re at now and what they’re doing is incredible. Monday was our big joint day. It was important to see everyone together and it’s great to see what other patch types are up to, what they’re working on and to see that we’re ultimately all working toward the same goal.”



During the four-day conference, attendees heard keynote remarks from Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander, U.S. Naval Surface Forces (CNSF), and Rear Adm. Fred Pyle, director of Surface Warfare, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. Breakout sessions provided lessons learned and best



practices for Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) exercises; updated baseline knowledge on doctrine and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) updates; and classified discussions about weapons systems capabilities.



“Re-Blue conferences are a great opportunity for WTIs who are completing production tours, or are out serving in the fleet, to come together with the rest of the WTI cadre to learn about the latest developments in surface warfighting, SWATT, and to connect with WTIs who can help solve tactical challenges, and collaborate on the latest developments from fully informed security levels,” said Capt. Steven McDowell, SAWS Director.



While in the D.C. area, WTIs were also able to attend sessions of the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium where they were able to further network with leaders within the surface warfare enterprise and defense industry.



Lt. Cmdr. LaToya Banks, an AMW WTI and the first lieutenant aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5), was a panelist on the SNA Symposium’s Junior Officers Roundtable.



“I did not know how exciting being on a panel was going to be until the first couple of questions started rolling,” said Banks. “I could see the way the division officers and young department heads were realizing that we’re all thinking the same things, and getting to hear each other’s insight on how to best handle these issues in the fleet is pretty awesome.”



SMWDC plans to continue hosting combined surface warfare WTI Re-Blue conferences annually to continue giving WTIs the opportunity to network and refresh their knowledge on topics across the surface Navy.



WTIs who were not able to attend the Re-Blue conference due to operational requirements can download the presentation briefs SMWDC’s command-at-sea (CAS) portal; https://www.pr.cas.navy.smil.mil/secret/navy/45/site.nsf for Pacific or https://uar.cas.navy.smil.mil/secret/navy/45/site.nsf for Atlantic.



Junior surface warfare officers as well as surface-designated chief warrant officers and limited duty officers who are interested in becoming WTIs can learn more by contacting the WTI Management Cell via email SWO_WTI@NAVY.MIL, and are invited to follow them on Instagram at @swo_wti.

