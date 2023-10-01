KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario

Firefighters from Film City Fire Services, Kosovo, carry a Kosovo Force (KFOR) patient to a waiting UH60 helicopter for extraction during Operation Cavalry Guardian emergency response training near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on Jan. 10, 2023. During the training, Soldiers from Austria, the U.S., and Great Britain competed to provide the best reaction to an emergency scenario involving role players and emergency response personnel from KFOR. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

