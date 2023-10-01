Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario [Image 1 of 5]

    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Soldiers of the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, “Task Force Nighthawk”, arrive to begin training during KFOR 31 in Hohenfels Training Area in Germany on Oct. 3, 2022. KFOR 31 is a multinational training event conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Regional Command East. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 06:35
    Photo ID: 7585154
    VIRIN: 230110-Z-NX058-0203
    Resolution: 5784x3856
    Size: 11.59 MB
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario
    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario
    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario
    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario
    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Indiana
    Kosovo
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT