KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario

Kosovo Force (KFOR) Soldier with the British Army Contingency checks for responsiveness of a KFOR patient during Operation Cavalry Guardian emergency response training near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on Jan. 10, 2023. During the training, Soldiers from Austria, the U.S., and Great Britain competed to provide the best reaction to an emergency scenario involving role players and emergency response personnel from KFOR. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

Date Taken: 01.10.2023
Location: CAMP NOVO SELO