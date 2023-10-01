Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario [Image 2 of 5]

    KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Hungarian Army Brigadier General József Szpisják, Kosovo Force (KFOR) deputy commander, and British Army Capt. Hugo Hunter, exercise director and safety coordinator, prepare to present awards and coins to the winners of Operation Cavalry Guardian emergency response training at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on Jan. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

    KFOR
    Indiana
    Kosovo
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether

