Hungarian Army Brigadier General József Szpisják, Kosovo Force (KFOR) deputy commander, and British Army Capt. Hugo Hunter, exercise director and safety coordinator, prepare to present awards and coins to the winners of Operation Cavalry Guardian emergency response training at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on Jan. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 06:36 Photo ID: 7585155 VIRIN: 230110-Z-OD139-0025 Resolution: 5529x3686 Size: 6.28 MB Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Anna Pongo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.