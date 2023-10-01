Hungarian Army Brigadier General József Szpisják, Kosovo Force (KFOR) deputy commander, and British Army Capt. Hugo Hunter, exercise director and safety coordinator, prepare to present awards and coins to the winners of Operation Cavalry Guardian emergency response training at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on Jan. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 06:36
|Photo ID:
|7585155
|VIRIN:
|230110-Z-OD139-0025
|Resolution:
|5529x3686
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Anna Pongo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KFOR Soldiers evaluated during complex emergency response training scenario
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT