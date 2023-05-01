Chief Master Sgt. Tony Parris, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, poses for photo with members assigned to the 77th ARS at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Parris had finished his fini flight before his retirement. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 16:28
|Photo ID:
|7584600
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-RS022-1077
|Resolution:
|5568x3705
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT