Chief Master Sgt. Tony Parris, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, poses for photo with members assigned to the 77th ARS at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Parris had finished his fini flight before his retirement. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023
Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US