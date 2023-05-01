Chief Master Sgt. Tony Parris, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, flew his fini flight in a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. After landing, CMSgt. Parris was sprayed with water and champagne, celebrating with his family and members of the 77th ARS. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

