Chief Master Sgt. Tony Parris, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, and his family pose after his fini flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. A fini flight is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving to another base to fly in an airframe a final time. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

