Chief Master Sgt. Tony Parris, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, and his family pose after his fini flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. A fini flight is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving to another base to fly in an airframe a final time. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7584599
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-RS022-1064
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT