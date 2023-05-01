Chief Master Sgt. Tony Parris, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, gets drenched with water and champagne after his fini flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The final flight, or fini flight, is a tradition among pilots and air crew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7584598
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-RS022-1058
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
