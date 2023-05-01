Chief Master Sgt. Tony Parris, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, exits a KC-46A Pegasus after his fini flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Parris was greeted and hosed down with water and champagne by his family and other service members upon completion of the fini flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

