Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fini Flight [Image 2 of 6]

    Fini Flight

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Chief Master Sgt. Tony Parris, 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, exits a KC-46A Pegasus after his fini flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Parris was greeted and hosed down with water and champagne by his family and other service members upon completion of the fini flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 7584597
    VIRIN: 230105-F-RS022-1052
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fini Flight
    Fini Flight
    Fini Flight
    Fini Flight
    Fini Flight
    Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson
    Air Force
    Fini Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT