U.S. Marines with the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 participate in the Relief and Appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Yohana Contreras relinquished her command of MALS-24 to Master Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Litchfield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 21:21 Photo ID: 7583481 VIRIN: 230109-M-IO954-1235 Resolution: 6265x4177 Size: 3.05 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.