U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Erica Mantz, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 commanding officer, delivers remarks during the MALS-24 Relief and Appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Yohana Contreras was relieved as the Sergeant Major of MALS-24 by Master Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Litchfield. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 21:21
|Photo ID:
|7583479
|VIRIN:
|230109-M-IO954-1119
|Resolution:
|5885x3923
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
