Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Erica Mantz, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 commanding officer, delivers remarks during the MALS-24 Relief and Appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Yohana Contreras was relieved as the Sergeant Major of MALS-24 by Master Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Litchfield. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

