    Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment [Image 8 of 10]

    Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Erica Mantz, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 commanding officer, delivers remarks during the MALS-24 Relief and Appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Yohana Contreras was relieved as the Sergeant Major of MALS-24 by Master Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Litchfield. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 21:21
    Photo ID: 7583479
    VIRIN: 230109-M-IO954-1119
    Resolution: 5885x3923
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH
    Relief and Appointment

