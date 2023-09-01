U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Erica Mantz, center, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 commanding officer, passes the sword of office to Master Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Litchfield, left, incoming sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Yohana Contreras was relieved as the Sergeant Major of MALS-24 by Litchield. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 21:20 Photo ID: 7583478 VIRIN: 230109-M-IO954-1104 Resolution: 5556x3704 Size: 2.39 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.