U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Yohana Contreras, offgoing sergeant major, delivers remarks during the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2023. Contreras was relieved as the Sergeant Major of MALS-24 by Master Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Litchfield. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

