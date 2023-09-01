U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Yohana Contreras, offgoing sergeant major, waits to relinquish her command of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2023. Contreras was relieved as the Sergeant Major of MALS-24 by Master Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Litchfield. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 21:20 Photo ID: 7583476 VIRIN: 230109-M-IO954-1093 Resolution: 5607x3738 Size: 3.45 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 Relief and Appointment [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.