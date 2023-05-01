JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise

14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmasters, Senior Airmen Gavin Moody and Luccas Pantoja, sit on the edge of a cargo ramp on a C-17 before flying over the Ravenal Bridge during a mass force generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing launched 24 C-17s, the largest projection of air power in JB Charleston history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

