14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, Senior Airman Gavin Moody, prepares to open the cargo ramp on a C-17 before flying over the Ravenal Bridge during a mass force generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing launched 24 C-17s, the largest projection of air power in JB Charleston history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7583164
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-VR222-1471
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|778.48 KB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS
