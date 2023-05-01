JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise

Twenty four 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly over the Carolina coastline as they move to join in formation to fly over the Ravenal Bridge during a mass force generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

