    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise [Image 8 of 17]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Twenty four 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly over the Carolina coastline as they move to join in formation to fly over the Ravenal Bridge during a mass force generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 7583157
    VIRIN: 230105-F-VR222-1381
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

