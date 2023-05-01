Twenty four 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly over the Carolina coastline as they move to join in formation to fly over the Ravenal Bridge during a mass force generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7583157
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-VR222-1381
|Resolution:
|3533x2360
|Size:
|632.28 KB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT