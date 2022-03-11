JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 3, 2022) - Lt. Gabrielle Klatt, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Dental Clinic, performs a crown shade match on a patient. Klatt holds a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Florida College of Dentistry. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Klatt says, “My work here serves to optimize dental readiness for our sailors, Marines, and their families. At this clinic we care for 70,000 patients and we do it all - dentures, crowns, fillings, extractions and more. We are trained and equipped for whatever our patients need to get them fit for the fight!” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:21 Photo ID: 7582956 VIRIN: 221103-N-QA097-057 Resolution: 3264x4376 Size: 1.07 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.