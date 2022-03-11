Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 3, 2022) - Lt. Gabrielle Klatt, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Dental Clinic, performs a crown shade match on a patient. Klatt holds a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Florida College of Dentistry. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Klatt says, “My work here serves to optimize dental readiness for our sailors, Marines, and their families. At this clinic we care for 70,000 patients and we do it all - dentures, crowns, fillings, extractions and more. We are trained and equipped for whatever our patients need to get them fit for the fight!” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:21
    Photo ID: 7582956
    VIRIN: 221103-N-QA097-057
    Resolution: 3264x4376
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Radiology Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Clinic
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dental Clinic
    fillings
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    dentures
    crown
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT