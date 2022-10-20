Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Radiology Clinic [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Radiology Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 20, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mikala Murrel, a radiation health technician and radiology scheduler at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Radiology Clinic, schedules a patient appointment. Murrel, a native of Dallas, Texas, says, “It’s important that we connect with patients for their appointments so we can provide the services they need.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:21
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Radiology Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    scheduler
    Radiology Clinic
    radiation health technician

