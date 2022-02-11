Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Clinic [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 2, 2022) - Arthur Roberts, a lab technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Laboratory Clinic, processes urine samples to be analyzed. Roberts, a native of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, says, “Our job is to make sure active duty and all our patients are healthy, and if not, we find out the problem.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

