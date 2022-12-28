Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyler Snell, at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Ear, Nose and Throat clinic, performs a patient follow up. Snell, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, says, “My job is to make sure our patients are comfortable and understand all requirements to ensure a successful procedure.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

