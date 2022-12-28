Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyler Snell, at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Ear, Nose and Throat clinic, performs a patient follow up. Snell, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, says, “My job is to make sure our patients are comfortable and understand all requirements to ensure a successful procedure.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7582942
|VIRIN:
|221228-N-QA097-001
|Resolution:
|1512x1944
|Size:
|499.36 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT