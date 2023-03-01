Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022

Park Ranger Andrew Harrell, natural resource specialist intern at J. Percy Priest Lake, is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for September 2022. He is recognized for his quick thinking, leading to the rescue of two swimmers in distress at Cook Recreation Area.

