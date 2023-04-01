Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022 [Image 1 of 5]

    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022

    HERMITAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Andrew Harrell is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for September 2022. He is seen here Jan. 4, 2023, on the shoreline of J. Percy Priest Lake in Hermitage, Tennessee, near the spot he entered the water to rescue several struggling swimmers during the 2022 recreation season. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 09:46
    Photo ID: 7582900
    VIRIN: 230104-A-EO110-1002
    Resolution: 682x392
    Size: 287.58 KB
    Location: HERMITAGE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022
    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022
    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022
    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022
    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Park Ranger
    Nashville District
    Employee of the Month
    Andrew Harrell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT