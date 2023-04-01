Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022

Park Ranger Andrew Harrell is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for September 2022. He is seen here Jan. 4, 2023, on the shoreline of J. Percy Priest Lake in Hermitage, Tennessee, near the spot he entered the water to rescue several struggling swimmers during the 2022 recreation season. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 Location: HERMITAGE, TN, US