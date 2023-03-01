Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Heather King 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Andrew Harrell, park ranger intern at J. Percy Priest Lake, is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for September 2022. He is seen here manning the water safety display at Nashville Shores on May 27, 2022.

    This work, Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Heather King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022

    Nashville District
    Employee of the Month
    Harrell
    Cook Recreation Area
    Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl
    September 2022

