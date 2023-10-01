Nashville District names Harrell Employee of the Month for September 2022

Photo By Heather King | Park Ranger Andrew Harrell, natural resource specialist intern at J. Percy Priest...... read more read more Photo By Heather King | Park Ranger Andrew Harrell, natural resource specialist intern at J. Percy Priest Lake, is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for September 2022. He is recognized for his quick thinking, leading to the rescue of two swimmers in distress at Cook Recreation Area. see less | View Image Page

Park Ranger Andrew Harrell, natural resource specialist intern at J. Percy Priest Lake, is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for September 2022. He is recognized for his quick thinking, leading to the rescue of two swimmers in distress at Cook Recreation Area.

Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, Nashville District commander, announced Harrell’s selection and said, “[Harrell] is a good representation of what Nashville Rangers do all the time – right place at the right time and taking the right actions!”

While on a routine patrol of the Cook Recreation Area Sept. 5, 2022, Harrell received a call from Park Ranger Samantha Bedard notifying him of a swimmer in distress at the beach area across the lake. Immediately, he made his way to the area.

“It took about 10 minutes to get from the other side of the lake,” said Harrell. Upon arrival he saw two men clinging to the “No Boat” buoy outside of the designated swim area. One man struggled to stay afloat, gripping the buoy as tight as he could. “He was wearing a life jacket, but it was clearly too small for him,” said Harrell. The other man was not wearing a life jacket; he tried to assist his struggling friend but was unable.

Harrell arrived at the beach. “I told one of the volunteers to call emergency services. I grabbed some life jackets and an inner tube from another swimmer.” Harrell removed his phone and wallet from his pockets and entered the water. “I gave the guy holding onto the buoy the inner tube and gave a life jacket to the other guy.”

The two men swam back to shore together.

Harrell has interned with the Nashville District for the past two summers. He is assigned to J. Percy Priest under the supervision and mentorship of Resource Manager Greg Thomas.

“That day, Harrell practiced what he preached,” said Thomas. According to him, Harrell’s commitment to water safety, quick thinking, and bravery, “likely saved one our visitor’s lives.” He described Harrell as “an exceptional worker who takes pride in all he does.”

The commander echoed Thomas. “Ranger Harrell’s quick response, preparedness and professionalism during a high pressure, stressful situation undoubtedly helped to save the man’s life,” Sahl stressed.

Harrell has played an instrumental role in amplifying water safety messages throughout the district. He has worked at booths at Nashville Shores, donning Bobber the Water Safety Dog suit to teach children the importance of wearing a life jacket. He’s attended the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair to stress to adults the critical nature of practicing water safety principles.

Harrell is no stranger to the USACE mission, or core values. His father, Phil Harrell, is an environmental compliance specialist in the Operations Division and currently serving in Iraq. Harrell credits the senior Harrell’s work as an inspiration to wanting to work for the Nashville District.

“One day I’d like to work with USACE’s environmental program. I want to make sure our waterways and lakes stay clean,” said Harrell.

Harrell is in his senior year at Middle Tennessee State University. He is an environmental science major set to graduate in May 2023. After graduation, Harrell plans to return to the Nashville District as a permanent employee. While environmental science is his passion, Harrell feels his summer internship has really prepared him for a career as a park ranger. He mentioned during his time, “It was just me and Sam. So, I really had an opportunity to work all aspects and responsibilities of a full-time ranger.”

Thomas would like to see Harrell return to the Nashville District as a park ranger. “He has a very bright future, and we are very fortunate to have him as an intern here at J. Percy Priest Lake,” he said.

