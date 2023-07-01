Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to oil sheen off Santa Barbara’s coast [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard responds to oil sheen off Santa Barbara's coast

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco flight crew conducts an overflight to monitor an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, Jan. 7, 2023. The sheen was reported to be approx. 2 miles in length. (U.S. Coast Guard photo released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard, partners respond to reports of oil sheen off California

    TAGS

    uscg
    oil sheen
    long beach
    santa barbara

