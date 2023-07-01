Coast Guard, partners respond to reports of oil sheen off California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — U.S Coast Guard pollution responders are coordinating with partners in response to an oil sheen reported off Summerland Beach, Friday.



The estimated 1 and a half to 2-mile-long sheen is reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. The sheen's cause is unknown at this time.



At 2:34 p.m., Friday, watchstanders from U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Santa Barbara were notified by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services of a possible oil sheen in the water.



The partner agencies informed the National Response Center of the incident and planned further actions.



A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flight crew conducted an overflight of an oil sheen off Summerland Beach, Saturday.



The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported that there are no reports of wildlife being harmed at this time.

