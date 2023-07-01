A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco flight crew conducts an overflight to monitor an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, Jan. 7, 2023. The sheen was reported to be approx. 2 miles in length. (U.S. Coast Guard photo released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.07.2023 13:10 Photo ID: 7581689 VIRIN: 230107-G-WE178-152 Resolution: 600x800 Size: 37.31 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 92 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard responds to oil sheen off Santa Barbara’s coast [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.