A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco flight crew conducts an overflight to monitor an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, Jan. 7, 2023. The sheen was reported to be approx. 2 miles in length. (U.S. Coast Guard photo released)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 13:10
|Photo ID:
|7581691
|VIRIN:
|230107-G-WE178-264
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|65.5 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|83
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard responds to oil sheen off Santa Barbara’s coast [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard, partners respond to reports of oil sheen off California
