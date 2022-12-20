U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hongtao Wu, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, controls a power pendant device at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 21, 2022. The device controlled rollers to assist in onloading cargo on a KC-10 Extender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going
