U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omar Dejesus, 9th Air Refueling Squadron flight engineer, looks out the flight deck of a KC-10 Extender over the Pacific Ocean Dec. 19, 2022. The aircrew transported 40,000 pounds of cargo for U.S. Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 13:47
|Photo ID:
|7580724
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-YT028-1404
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going
