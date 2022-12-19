U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omar Dejesus, 9th Air Refueling Squadron flight engineer, looks out the flight deck of a KC-10 Extender over the Pacific Ocean Dec. 19, 2022. The aircrew transported 40,000 pounds of cargo for U.S. Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:47 Photo ID: 7580724 VIRIN: 221219-F-YT028-1404 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.64 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.