U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Nadela, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, center, oversees cargo loading on a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 19, 2022. The aircrew transported 40,000 pounds of cargo for U.S. Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 13:47
|Photo ID:
|7580720
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-YT028-1223
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT