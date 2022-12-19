Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going

    Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    221219-F-YT028-1348
    U.S. Air Force Capt. Linette Westley, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, flies a KC-10 over the Pacific Ocean Dec. 19, 2022. The aircrew transported 40,000 pounds of cargo for U.S. Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    VIRIN: 221219-F-YT028-1348
