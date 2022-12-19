U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alec Havens, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, inputs oxygen into a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 19, 2022. The system supplies oxygen to the aircrew in the case of an emergency; it is the FCC’s responsibility to ensure the oxygen system is always serviced to its optimal range for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
This work, Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going
