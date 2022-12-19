Flying crew chiefs keep the mission going

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alec Havens, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, inputs oxygen into a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 19, 2022. The system supplies oxygen to the aircrew in the case of an emergency; it is the FCC’s responsibility to ensure the oxygen system is always serviced to its optimal range for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

