A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, flies over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, as part of a mission generation exercise in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing launched 24 C-17s, the largest air power projection in JB Charleston's history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:21 Photo ID: 7580524 VIRIN: 320105-F-VS255-0043 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.