A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, flies over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge as part of a mission generation exercise, Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing launched 24 C-17s, the most prominent air power projection in JB Charleston's history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7580523
|VIRIN:
|320105-F-VS255-0031
|Resolution:
|5429x8144
|Size:
|10.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
