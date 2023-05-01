Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry [Image 1 of 6]

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. christopher Ruano 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, flies over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge as part of a mission generation exercise, Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:21
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE, SC, US
    This work, The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

