U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, flies over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge as part of a mission generation exercise, Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:21 Photo ID: 7580518 VIRIN: 230105-F-VS255-0010 Resolution: 5148x7722 Size: 8.1 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.