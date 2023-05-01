Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry [Image 2 of 6]

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. christopher Ruano 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Spectators watch as U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, flies over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, as part of a mission generation exercise, Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing launched 24 C-17s, the largest air power projection in JB Charleston's history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Charleston
    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

