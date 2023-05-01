The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, flies over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge as part of a mission generation exercise, Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Mission generation is just one exercise leading up to Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 and involved the launch of 24 C-17s in a formation flight over Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

