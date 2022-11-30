Nate Campbell, Arnold Engineering Development Complex lead test engineer for the 717th Test Squadron, briefs technical leaders with the Air Force Test Center on the testing the squadron can accomplish in the C-2 altitude engine test cell at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2022. The C-2 test stand is used to test large military and commercial engines and turbine engines in simulated altitude conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett) (This image has been altered by obscuring badges for security purposes.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 10:29 Photo ID: 7580400 VIRIN: 221130-F-KN521-0021 Resolution: 4771x3144 Size: 9.68 MB Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations [Image 6 of 6], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.