    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Nate Campbell, Arnold Engineering Development Complex lead test engineer for the 717th Test Squadron, briefs technical leaders with the Air Force Test Center on the testing the squadron can accomplish in the C-2 altitude engine test cell at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2022. The C-2 test stand is used to test large military and commercial engines and turbine engines in simulated altitude conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett) (This image has been altered by obscuring badges for security purposes.)

