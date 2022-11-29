Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Lindsay Anderson, Arnold Engineering Development Complex flight chief for space asset resilience, 718th Test Squadron, speaks about the space chambers located at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, Nov. 29, 2022. Also pictured, from left, are Alec Dyatt, David Cocanougher and Lt. Col. Dayvid Prahl, commander, 718th Test Squadron. Dyatt and Cocanougher were part of a technical leaders group visiting test facilities at Arnold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett) (This image has been altered by obscuring badges for security purposes.)

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations

    96th Test Wing
    412th Test Wing
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Air Force Test Center (AFTC)

