Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Air Force Test Center technical leaders walk through the 16-foot transonic wind tunnel at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, Nov. 29, 2022. The Air Force Test Center, headquartered at Edwards Air Force Base, California, is made up of the 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, California; 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and Arnold Engineering Development Complex, headquartered at Arnold AFB. The technical leaders from the 412th and 96th Test Wings visited test facilities and viewed operations at Arnold. The 16-foot transonic wind tunnel is used to test aerodynamics for flight systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 7580397
    VIRIN: 221129-F-KN521-0079
    Resolution: 4469x3356
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations [Image 6 of 6], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations
    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations
    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations
    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations
    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations
    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    96th Test Wing
    412th Test Wing
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Air Force Test Center (AFTC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT