Air Force Test Center technical leaders walk through the 16-foot transonic wind tunnel at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, Nov. 29, 2022. The Air Force Test Center, headquartered at Edwards Air Force Base, California, is made up of the 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, California; 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and Arnold Engineering Development Complex, headquartered at Arnold AFB. The technical leaders from the 412th and 96th Test Wings visited test facilities and viewed operations at Arnold. The 16-foot transonic wind tunnel is used to test aerodynamics for flight systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 7580397 VIRIN: 221129-F-KN521-0079 Resolution: 4469x3356 Size: 7.79 MB Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force technical leaders get up-close look at AEDC operations [Image 6 of 6], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.